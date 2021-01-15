Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,080 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,115.26 ($40.70).

DGE opened at GBX 2,893.50 ($37.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.69 billion and a PE ratio of 48.34. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,947.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,747.88.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

