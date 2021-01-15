Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,850 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,167.89 ($41.39).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,896 ($37.84) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,947.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,747.88. The company has a market capitalization of £67.75 billion and a PE ratio of 48.15.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders purchased 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

