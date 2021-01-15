Diageo’s (DEO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,328. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.