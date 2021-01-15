Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) Shares Gap Down to $260.00

Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $260.00, but opened at $245.32. Dialight plc (DIA.L) shares last traded at $250.51, with a volume of 772 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The stock has a market cap of £81.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.07.

About Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

