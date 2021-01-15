DiamondRock Hospitality to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year.

DRH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

