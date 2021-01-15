Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.36

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.36 and traded as high as $19.57. Digi International shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 165,234 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGII. Sidoti lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

