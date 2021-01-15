DigiByte (DGB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.05 Million

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $363.25 million and $19.05 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 13,942,793,723 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com . DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io . The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

Buying and Selling DigiByte

DigiByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.