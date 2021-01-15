Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Update

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DATI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 14,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

