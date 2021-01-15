Digital Gold Price Down 12% This Week (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $58.46 or 0.00163384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $790,954.57 and $1.12 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00112715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00251288 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060139 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

