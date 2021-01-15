Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Cap of $106,985.49

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 85.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 82.1% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $106,985.49 and $14.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,303.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,169.41 or 0.03221150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00393793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.01332137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.00566432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.20 or 0.00433000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00287283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020760 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,836,703 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

