Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

