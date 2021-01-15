Digitex Token Market Capitalization Hits $5.81 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00057275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00432731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.79 or 0.04031166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

