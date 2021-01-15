Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) Shares Gap Up to $595.00

Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $595.00, but opened at $627.00. Dignity plc (DTY.L) shares last traded at $589.02, with a volume of 26,033 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £294.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 660.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 507.11.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

