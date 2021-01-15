Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

DCOM stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $587.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

