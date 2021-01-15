Dinastycoin Trading Down 23% This Week (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded down 23% against the dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $3,397.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,478.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.00 or 0.03232003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00391781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.68 or 0.01328653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.04 or 0.00562090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00431771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00285972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00020569 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,993,109,675 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dinastycoin is a PoW cryptonight coin that can be spent in the Dinasty services, which include the Dynasty Freedom marketplace, the Dynasty Freedom social network and the Dynasty Freedom backoffice. “

