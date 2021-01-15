Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) (LON:DCTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.00

Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) (LON:DCTA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 162219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.59 million and a PE ratio of -9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In other Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) news, insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in elastomers, textiles, composite materials, wastewater treatment, oil-spill recovery, golf balls, and foot wear.

