Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Trading Up 3.3%

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.18. 79,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 97,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

