Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Increased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 4.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 606,856 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

DFS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.59. 38,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,099. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

