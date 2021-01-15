Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 306,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. 3,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.35.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

