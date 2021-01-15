Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. Discovery has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.