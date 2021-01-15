Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Increased to Buy at Moffett Nathanson

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $37.25 on Friday. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 21.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1,047.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Discovery by 36.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,604,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 432,320 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.