Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) (LON:DNL) Shares Gap Down to $64.00

Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) (LON:DNL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $61.00. Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) shares last traded at $60.64, with a volume of 250,915 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £83.83 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) news, insider Richard Ross purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £2,200.80 ($2,875.36).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

