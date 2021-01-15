DMM: Governance (DMG) Achieves Market Cap of $23.95 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $23.95 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.39 or 0.04087536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,672,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,959,145 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

