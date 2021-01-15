Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Shares Up 21.7%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)’s share price shot up 21.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

About Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

