DOC.COM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,892.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $13,892.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOC.COM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DOC.COM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00476491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.17 or 0.04119097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016664 BTC.

DOC.COM Token Profile

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,694,950 tokens. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

DOC.COM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOC.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOC.COM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.