Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.63 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Dock has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and $8.29 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00426641 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.73 or 0.04070078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

