DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $250.25 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

