Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Financial Comparison

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

34.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of YogaWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and YogaWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $25.00 million 1.06 -$1.19 million N/A N/A YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.00 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

Dolphin Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than YogaWorks.

Risk & Volatility

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -9.46% -14.99% -5.05% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dolphin Entertainment and YogaWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.50%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than YogaWorks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.