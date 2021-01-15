Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $332.95

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $332.95 and traded as high as $338.60. Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) shares last traded at $327.40, with a volume of 509,361 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 327.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 332.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) news, insider Natalia Barsegiyan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £65,800 ($85,968.12).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

