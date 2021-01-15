Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $66.87. 5,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,622. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,497,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,026,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 103.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 38.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 1,341.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 374,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Domo by 63.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

