Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

DOMO stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.87. 5,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025 over the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Domo by 62.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth $32,000. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 24.0% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 16.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

