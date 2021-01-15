Donald L. Hagan LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.6% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 37.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

NYSEARCA UAUG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

