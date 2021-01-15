Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $100.07. 159,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

