Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. 314,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,937,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

