Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $1.62 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 268,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period.

IEF traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.46. The stock had a trading volume of 374,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

