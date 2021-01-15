Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 30,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.01. 1,905,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.73 and its 200-day moving average is $295.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $319.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

