Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $4,824,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 592,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,978,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 662,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.44. 412,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

