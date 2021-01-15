Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in December

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Dorel Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.83. 363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,884. The company has a market capitalization of $384.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.42 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

