Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of analysts have commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Dorman Products by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dorman Products by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $100.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

