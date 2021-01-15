Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.06

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.06 and traded as high as $45.90. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 95,868 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $133.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 118,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 194,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

