Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,846,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 4,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,645.47.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,127.47 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,163.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

