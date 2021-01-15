Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,732 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 1.50% of Core Laboratories worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 318,581 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,834,000 after buying an additional 503,379 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,470,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 141,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 608,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 83,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.