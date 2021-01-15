Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $213,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $718.11.

ISRG stock opened at $797.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $784.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.39. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.