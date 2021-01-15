Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $17.86 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $205.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.