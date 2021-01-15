Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $20.75 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,887 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Kimco Realty worth $20,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

