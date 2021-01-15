Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $7.63 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,220 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,581,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $94,511,000 after purchasing an additional 637,758 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

