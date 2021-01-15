Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,716,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot stock opened at $268.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.03. The stock has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

