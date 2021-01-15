Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after buying an additional 1,161,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 372,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 241,728 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.92 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.