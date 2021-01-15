Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,926 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 2.13% of Stratasys worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,518,000 after purchasing an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Stratasys by 102.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $32.77 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

