Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 785,177 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of L Brands worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $44.98 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LB. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

